Russian border guards have been deployed at Armenian-Azerbaijani border at Pashinyan's request - Ambassador

Observation posts of Russian border guards on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan were placed at the personal request of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, said this in an interview with the 24News portal.

The ambassador underscored that the Prime Minister of Armenia made such a request to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in 2020.

The diplomat added that the Armenian side did not dare to legitimize the placement of Russian observation posts legally.

