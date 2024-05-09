Russian border guards stay on Armenia's borders with Iran, Türkiye - Kremlin
The Press Secretary of Kremlin Dmitry Peskov has confirmed undeployment of Russian troops from the border areas of Armenia with Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
The Press Secretary of Russian President said that this issue was agreed yesterday during the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Moscow.
“At the request of the Armenian side, Russian border guards will remain on the Armenia-Türkiye and Armenia-Iran borders,” – Peslov noted.
