Russian Caspian Flotilla's warships arrive in Baku (PHOTO)

The “Astrakhan" and "Anatoly Gujvin" warships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Navy of the Russian Federation have arrived in Baku on an unofficial friendly visit, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

“During the visit, the Command of the Navy of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will receive the crews of the ships as well as discuss military cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

Within the scope of the program, crews of the ships will have excursions in Baku in order to get acquainted with cultural and historical monuments, as well as hold a friendly volleyball match.

The visit will last until September 20,” the ministry said.

