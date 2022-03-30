Russian, Chinese FMs discuss situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Tunxi city, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Ukraine and the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv peace talks.

The parties also agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and China.

The top Russian diplomat embarked on a visit to Chine on Wednesday. Lavrov will participate in the third conference of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors, which is due to take place on March 31.

News.Az