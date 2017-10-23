Russian contract soldier killed his colleague and shot himself in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian serviceman committed suicide at a training ground in Armenia after an accidental death shot at a colleague, Oxu.Az reports citing TASS with reference to the press-service of Southern Military District.

"On October 23, at the Alagyaz firing range (Republic of Armenia), after handing over the weapons after the training, the serviceman of the contract service violated the safety requirements and shot out of the machine, mortally wounding another contract serviceman," the district said.

As reported in the South East, after the incident, "frightened of the deed and responsibility for the death of a colleague," the serviceman committed suicide.

News.Az

News.Az