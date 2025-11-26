Russian court seizes Tuapse port assets from Azerbaijani national

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court has seized property belonging to Azerbaijani national Shakhlar Novruzov in the port of Tuapse.

The Arbitration Court of Krasnodar Krai upheld the Prosecutor General's Office's claim to forfeit Novruzov’s assets to the Russian Federation, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

As a result, the Russian treasury acquired 100% of the shares in Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TMCP) LLC and TMCP Enterprise LLC, along with the Temryuk Marine Transshipment Terminal and facilities belonging to Dar Fruit LLC.

Other defendants in the case include current owners Oleg Basin and Vonixel Limited, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a series of illegal transactions dating back to 1994 transferred control of a pier and multiple buildings within Tuapse port to the defendants. These transactions have now been annulled.

The agency emphasized that the seized assets, previously removed from state ownership, are critical for Russia's strategic security. Tuapse Sea Commercial Port and TSCP Enterprise LLC primarily handle imported containerized cargo, especially fruit and vegetables from Türkiye.

Shakhlar Novruzov remains in custody facing charges of large-scale fraud.

News.Az