Russian Defense Ministry`s delegation arrives in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a Russian delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ruslan Salikov, AzerTag reports.

Karim Valiyev hailed a big role of the heads of states in developing relations between the two countries. He noted that Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation was based on friendship and mutual respect. Valiyev stressed the necessity of widening cooperation in the military and military-technical area.

On military-political situation and security in the region, he said that Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict was the main threat to regional stability. He stressed the necessity of solving the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, norms, and principles of international law.

Russian First Deputy Minister of Defense Ruslan Salikov noted that relations between the two countries were based on historical roots and strategic partnership. He said that reciprocal meetings of the military delegations played an important role in developing bilateral relations.

Salikov stressed the importance of the International Army Games-2019 and expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the Sea Cup and high hospitality.

News.Az

