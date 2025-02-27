Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with US

Several dozen journalists have gathered in front of the residence, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The talks will be held behind closed doors; the parties did not provide the names of their delegation members.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that "diplomats and high-level experts will meet to discuss systemic problems."

The talks kicked off at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) as scheduled.

Moscow expects the meeting to make it clear how capable the parties are of moving forward quickly and effectively in terms of resuming the normal operation of the two countries’ embassies.

Prior to the meeting, Moscow and Washington held two rounds of preliminary technical consultations.