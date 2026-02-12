Russian drone debris found on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Debris from a drone assessed to be Russian-made has washed ashore on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, with authorities confirming that no explosives were found on the device.

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was discovered on February 10 on a beach in the Unye district of Ordu province. A specialized SAS explosive disposal team was sent to the area the following day to secure and examine the object, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Officials said the drone did not contain any explosives and was later handed over to local police for further investigation. The ministry did not release additional technical or operational details.

Initial analysis suggests the debris belongs to a Geran-2 drone, which is believed to be based on Iran’s Shahed-136 UAV design. The model has previously been used in Russia’s military operations during the war in Ukraine.

The drone fragments were first spotted by local residents along the State Coastal Road in the Fevzi Cakmak neighborhood, who alerted emergency services. Police later confirmed the object was part of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The discovery follows a similar incident on February 5, when fishermen reported finding a suspected UAV object off the coast of Istanbul’s Arnavutkoy district, raising concerns about drone activity and potential security risks in the Black Sea region.

News.Az