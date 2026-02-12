Iran's AI-video depicts strike on US carrier group - VIDEO

The two-and-a-half-minute clip depicts a coordinated, multi-pronged assault on the USS Abraham Lincoln and its Carrier Strike Group in the Arabian Sea, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The simulation, styled like a video game, opens with American warships navigating dark waters before Iranian aircraft appear overhead.

The footage then shifts to scenes of Iranian military commanders monitoring radar screens, followed by animated sequences showing missiles launched from Iran’s coastline. Drones, fast-attack boats, and submarines are portrayed converging on the US aircraft carrier, culminating in the simulated destruction of the vessel.

The video shows American personnel fleeing as explosions engulf the carrier, while Iranian forces are depicted celebrating the operation amid rising smoke and flames.

Analysts describe the release as an act of psychological warfare aimed at multiple audiences, including US naval personnel, regional Gulf allies, and domestic viewers. The timing suggests a signal from Tehran that it rejects negotiating under military pressure.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some observers dismissed the clip as IRGC propaganda, noting that it surfaced during ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman. Others interpreted it as a calculated warning that any direct confrontation could escalate into a broader regional conflict.

The video’s release coincides with reports of increased US naval activity in the region and follows a recent incident in which a US F-35 reportedly shot down an Iranian drone near the USS Abraham Lincoln. It also comes amid continued rhetoric from US President Donald Trump threatening military action against Iran following unrest in the country and a recent apology from Iran’s president over a deadly crackdown on protesters.