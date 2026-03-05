Russian drone hits cargo ship near Ukraine port

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civilian Panama-flagged vessel transporting corn was damaged by a Russian drone near the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority reported on Wednesday.

Some crew members were injured during the attack, though authorities did not disclose the number of injured or the full extent of damage to the vessel. The ship was hit while en route out of the port, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ukraine relies heavily on its Odesa port hub, shipping about 90% of its exports through this gateway. Russian attacks on maritime trade routes and port infrastructure have:

Increased logistics and freight costs

Disrupted local businesses

Forced exporters to lower prices to stay competitive globally

These strikes are part of Russia’s ongoing campaign targeting Ukraine’s wartime economic lifelines, including its key ports along the Black Sea.

News.Az