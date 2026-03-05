Azerbaijan sends next batch of diesel and fertilizer to Armenia

Azerbaijan sent another batch of petroleum products to Armenia goday.

1,984 tons of diesel fuel (31 wagons) were dispatched from Baku to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In addition, 135 tons of fertilizer from Russia were sent to Armenia on two wagons, also transiting Azerbaijan.

These shipments follow Azerbaijan’s recent trade activity, including $268 million in non-oil exports last month, and reflect continued cooperation in regional logistics and supply chains.

Authorities confirmed that both diesel and fertilizer shipments were successfully dispatched earlier today, ensuring steady delivery of essential products to Armenia.

