Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Ukraine kills at least nine

At least nine people have been killed in a Russian drone attack on a civilian bus in north-eastern Ukraine, local officials said.

The Sumy regional military administration said four other people were injured in the town of Bilopillia on Saturday morning as the bus travelled to the regional capital Sumy, close to Russia's border, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The reported attack comes just hours after Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks since 2022. No breakthrough was achieved, although a swap of prisoners of war was agreed.

Ukraine's national police described the bus attack as a "cynical war crime". Russia has not commented directly but said it had hit a "military staging area" in Sumy.

In a statement, the police service said: "The Russian army has once again struck a civilian object, disregarding all norms or international law and humanity."

Citing preliminary information, Sumy regional head Oleh Hryhorov said the bus was hit by a Russian Lancet drone at 06:17 local time on Saturday (03:17 GMT).

He described the attack as "inhumane".

News.Az