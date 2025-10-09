Russian drones hit Ukraine's Odesa; at least 5 injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were injured following a Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s Odesa region, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

The strike triggered large-scale fires, engulfing two residential buildings, an administrative facility, and a gas station, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

💥#Russian drones hit #Ukraine's Odesa; at least 5 injured



Five people were injured following a Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s #Odesa region, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.



The strike triggered large-scale fires, engulfing two residential buildings, an… pic.twitter.com/rulSA4BRQR — News.Az (@news_az) October 9, 2025

A large-scale fire also broke out on the territory of a port infrastructure facility, where containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and wood fuel pellets were burning.

Eighty-three rescuers took part in the cleanup, with 18 pieces of firefighting equipment and a firefighting robot from the State Emergency Service, as well as four volunteers and a fire truck.

Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, said that more than 30,000 customers were left without power.

News.Az