Russian drones hit Ukraine's Odesa; at least 5 injured - VIDEO
Photo: Ukrinform

Five people were injured following a Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s Odesa region, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. 

The strike triggered large-scale fires, engulfing two residential buildings, an administrative facility, and a gas station, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

A large-scale fire also broke out on the territory of a port infrastructure facility, where containers with vegetable oil, vehicles, and wood fuel pellets were burning.

Eighty-three rescuers took part in the cleanup, with 18 pieces of firefighting equipment and a firefighting robot from the State Emergency Service, as well as four volunteers and a fire truck.

Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, said that more than 30,000 customers were left without power.


News.Az 

