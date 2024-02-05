Yandex metrika counter

Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter disappears over Lake Onega

Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter disappears over Lake Onega

A Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter with three crewmembers onboard has went missing over Lake Onega in Russia’s northwestern Republic of Karelia, according to the ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Radio contacts with a Mii-8 helicopters of the Russian emergencies ministry’s northwestern rescue center, which was one a training flight over Lake Onega, was lost near the settlement of Derevyannoye, Republic of Karelia," it said, adding that there were three crewmembers onboard.

A search and rescue operation has been launched.


