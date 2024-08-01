Russian forces strike three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops destroyed three US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers, an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post and Ukrainian army trains over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck three US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers, an UAV control post and trains with personnel and ammunition, massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 147 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

News.Az