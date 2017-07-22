Russian Foreign Ministry calls for strict adherence to Iran nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow calls on all parties to the Iran nuclear deal to strictly adhere to the agreement, including in regard to the lifting of unilateral sanctions against Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Sputnik reports.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) held a meeting earlier in the day in Vienna dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the agreement on the settlement of the situation around Iran's controversial nuclear program, TASS reports.

"During the meeting, the Russian side emphasized the importance of the strict observance by all participants of the spirit and letter of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as well as the UNSC Resolution 2231, including with regard to the lifting of unilateral sanctions against Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

"Any actions that run counter to this principle undermine the sustainability of the JCPOA and harm international economic cooperation," the statement said.

News.Az

