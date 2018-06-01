Russian Foreign Ministry considers Pashinyan’s statement on settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict unconstructive

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia considers the noisy statement of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict unconstructive, APA's Moscow bureau reports.

‘In general, the noisy statements not complying with the relevant rails on this issue founded by OSCE probably are not constructive,’ Artyom Kozhin, Deputy Head of the Information and Press Department of Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The deputy head also touched upon the expectations from Russia’s newly-appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov: ‘Bocharnikov is an experienced diplomat. The new ambassador’s duty is to develop strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia’.

Pashinyan had stated that the separatist Nagorno Narabakh regime was to participate in the negotiations as a conflict side.

News.Az

News.Az