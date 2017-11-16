Russian foreign ministry responds to Matthew Bryza’s statement on Minsk Group format

+ ↺ − 16 px

If the number of co-chairs decreases, the format of the OSCE Minsk Group will change, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the bri

Her comments came in response to the former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza’s statement that USA can recall its co-chair because of reduction of funding from the State Department, news.am reports.

The format will change if the number of the co-chairs decreases, said Zakharova adding that it is better to ask Washington to comment on the matter.

The resolution of the Karabakh conflict is a priority for Russia, noted Zakharova, explaining that Russia “has been living with these nations and sharing the fate for centuries”.

