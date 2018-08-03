Russian government approves agreement on transport cooperation among Caspian littoral states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of the Russian Federation has OK’d a draft agreement on cooperation in the field of transport among the Caspian States, according to the website

“The purpose of the future agreement is the formation and development of the Caspian Sea region as a major international transport and logistics hub with a developed infrastructure and a high level of interaction between the parties in international transport", the statement on the Russian government website said, according to AzerTag.

According to the decisions adopted at the fourth Caspian Summit held in Astrakhan on September 29, 2014, the implementation of the agreement, if signed by the Russian Ministry of Transport, will pave the way for the development of transport cooperation among the Caspian littoral states.

News.Az

News.Az