Russia has designated Human Rights Watch as an "undesirable" foreign organization, the nation's Ministry of Justice announced on Friday.

This decision means the Human Rights Watch, which was founded in 1978, is banned from operating in Russia. HRW is in 78 nastions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Designating rights groups undesirable is brazen and cynical," Philippe Bolopion, executive director at Human Rights Watch, said in a news release. "It only redoubles our determination to document the Russian authorities' human rights violations and war crimes, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

HRW has documented human rights violations in Russia and the military committing war crimes in Ukraine.

"For over three decades, Human Rights Watch's work on post-Soviet Russia has pressed the government to uphold human rights and freedoms," Philippe Bolopion, executive director at Human Rights Watch, said. "Our work hasn't changed, but what's changed, dramatically, is the government's full-throttled embrace of dictatorial policies, its staggering rise in repression, and the scope of the war crimes its forces are committing in Ukraine."

In 2015, Russia introduced the "undesirable" law to silence independent media, opposition groups and foreign organizations.

Russian authorities have designated at least 280 organizations as "undesirable." Courts have issued administrative and criminal sentences, including in absentia, against several hudred people, HRW said.

"Undesirable" organizations the Prosecutor's Office says undermines Russia's security, defense, or constitutional order, are banned in Russia.

Individuals who continue to engage with these organizations, in Russia or abroad, may face administrative and criminal penalties, including a maximum six-year prison sentence. The authorities interpret "engagement" widely and arbitrarily, HRW said.

The organization leaders risk up to six years, according to Russian law.

The Prosecutor General's Office banned Human Rights Watch on Nov. 10.

