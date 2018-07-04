Russian lawmaker under attack after recognizing Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

A member of the Russian State Duma has come under attack after stating his recognition of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijani territory.

During the talk show “Evening With Vladimir Solovyov”, aired on Rossiya 1 channel, Semyon Bagdasarov, a military-political expert of Armenian background, called for death for Dmitry Savelyev, a Duma member representing the Liberal Democratic Party who recently went on a trip to the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.

Bagdasarov even called on Vladimir Zhirinovsky to dismiss Savelyev from his party.

“How come your deputy travels to the disputed region and talks nonsense out there. Kill him. Dismiss him. He’s a traitor, an enemy of the Russian Federation. At least finish this deputy’s job. I hope Vladimir Volfovich will solve this issue,” he said.

The program’s author and host, Vladimir Solovyov, who is an honored citizen of Armenia, expressed support for the Armenian expert as she shook his head and said the following:

“Deputy Savelyev has said it is Azerbaijan rather than Armenia that is a partner of Russia. He demanded that Karabakh and the surrounding territories be given back to Azerbaijan, which he said would be ‘the only right decision’.”

A conference titled “Baku-Moscow geopolitical axis. Azerbaijan is Russia’s only partner in the South Caucasus” was held in the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district.

Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee for Security and Countering Corruption Dmitry Savelyev also attended the event.

Addressing the event, Savelyev called for an unconditional and immediate liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Savelyev praised the construction of new houses and creation of the state-of-the-art infrastructure in Jojug Marjanli.

He pointed out that Russia has lost its confidence in Armenia, describing Azerbaijan as Russia's only permanent partner in the Caucasus.

“Azerbaijan is one of the few countries where the Russian language is thriving. Azerbaijan supports Russia in the Council of Europe and is a reliable ally of Russia in the South Caucasus. Although we have sold large quantities of arms to Azerbaijan, this can never be used against Russia. I hope that Armenia will act wisely and the Karabakh conflict will be solved,” the Russian lawmaker added.

News.Az

