Russian MFA official talks of mass detention of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry regarding the mass detention of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, News.Az reports.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that as part of the investigation of criminal cases on the facts of serious crimes committed in previous years, Russian law enforcement agencies detained suspects who are citizens of Russia of Azerbaijani origin and conducted searches in their homes.

"On June 28, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation Pyotr Volkovykh, who was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided the Azerbaijani side with the necessary explanations and expressed confidence that the situation is under control of law enforcement agencies. Investigative actions on the mentioned criminal cases are continuing," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.

Zakharova added that more detailed information will be made public by the Investigative Committee as soon as it becomes available.

