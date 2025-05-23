Yandex metrika counter

Russian military helicopter crashes, killing all crew - VIDEO

An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Oryol Region during a routine flight, according to a spokesperson for the Moscow Military District.

"An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol Region during a routine flight. The crash took place in a deserted area; there was no damage on the ground. The crew was killed. According to preliminary reports, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction," the spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have dispatched a commission to the site of the crash.

<p>A helicopter crashed in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, according to the <a href="https://t.me/+J905nCZEEP42MGQ6">Telegram channel “Орёл ВКУРСЕ”</a>.</p>

The helicopter crashed near the village of Naryshkino in the Uritsky district at about 2 pm local media, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crash was followed by a fire and multiple explosions.

As of now, no further information about casualties or the cause of the crash has been released.


