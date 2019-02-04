Russian military police in Syria extend zone of presence in Aleppo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Military Police of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria have extended their zone of operation in the Aleppo Governorate, having reached the community of Tell Rifaat northeast of Manbij, TASS cited head of the Main Directorate for the Military Police of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Vladimir Ivanovsky as saying.

"We are working in Tell Rifaat today. We went through almost all observation posts and checkpoints. The main task here is the protection of these observation posts and the implementation of the ceasefire regime. A new unit just arrived and is performing the task," said Ivanovsky, who checked the units’ operation.

He noted that the units are successfully implementing tasks on three routes. Apart from control over the ceasefire regime, military police officers are monitoring the way the Syrian government forces put out posts and are following deliveries of humanitarian cargoes.

Ivanovsky stressed the vast experience of the military personnel and awarded distinguished servicemen with medals and certificates of honor.

The Military Police of the Russian Armed Forces started patrolling the area northeast of Manbij in the security zone on January 8, and the patrolling route regularly changes. In late December last year control over the Manbij area was transferred from Kurdish units to the Syrian government forces at the locals’ request. The Kurds, who used to control this area, voluntarily left it and headed east of the Euphrates. News.Az









News.Az