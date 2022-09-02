Russian Ministry of Justice includes 12 people, 1 organization to foreign agents lists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Ministry of Justice included six people to the list of people acting as foreign agents, including Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, Russian journalist Katerian Gordeyeva, singer Andrey Makarevich, News.az reports citing TASS.

New additions to the list also include former director of the "Anti-Corruption Foundation" (FBK, deemed extremist in Russia) Ivan Zhdanov, businessman Boris Zimin and political researcher Fyodor Krashennikov.

According to the Russian Ministry, their inclusion to the list is based on "carrying out political activities," with Ukraine listed as foreign source. In Krshennikov’s case, Germany’s Deutsche Welle (deemed foreign agent media in Russia) is also listed as a source.

The Ministry of Justice also included six people and one organization to the list of foreign agent media: TV host Mikhail Shats, former lawmaker Yulia Glyamina, reporters Sergey Medvedev, Kirill Martynov, Sergey Loyko and blogger Kirill Fyodorov, as well as the "Novosti" organization.

News.Az