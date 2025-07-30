Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian training unit, killing three

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training unit has left three service personnel dead and 18 wounded, Ukraine’s ground forces confirmed late Tuesday.

The location of the attack has not been officially disclosed, but Ukrainian war reporter Andrei Taplienko said the strike occurred in the Chernihiv region, which borders Russia and Belarus, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Russia’s defence ministry released video purporting to show an Iskander ballistic missile strike causing more than 20 cluster-type explosions. The footage could not be independently verified, and Moscow claimed casualties were far higher than Ukraine has reported.

“Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel,” Ukraine’s ground forces said on social media.

This marks the third Russian attack on a Ukrainian training unit in just over two months. A missile strike in Sumy in May killed six servicemen, and another attack last month killed 12 and wounded 60.

Ukrainian officials said an investigation would determine if any “actions or inaction” contributed to the casualties in Tuesday’s strike.

