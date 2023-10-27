Russian MoD changes name of its peacekeepers’ operational zone in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has changed the name of the zone of operation of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh to the “Garabagh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” News.az reports.

Previously, in bulletins of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the zone of operation of Russian peacekeepers was called the “zone of the Nagorno-Garabagh conflict.”

To ensure traffic safety along the roads, two posts were set up in the Khankendi area.

