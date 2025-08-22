Russian navy conducts Baltic Sea drills to counter underwater saboteurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out a naval exercise in the Baltic Sea on Friday, focusing on defending against underwater sabotage attacks, the defence ministry reported.

During the drills, diver units demonstrated skills in detecting and capturing underwater saboteurs and used FPV (first-person view) drones to destroy mock enemy unmanned boats. The exercises also tested the navy’s anti-submarine sabotage defence units, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This is the second naval exercise this month with an anti-submarine component. Earlier, in the Sea of Japan, Russian and Chinese navies practiced hunting and destroying enemy submarines, following U.S. orders on August 1 for two nuclear submarines to position closer to Russia.

The defence ministry released video footage showing Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Russian navy commander, inspecting the Baltic exercise. Additional drills included protecting an airfield from simulated enemy drone strikes.

News.Az