Russian, North Korean diplomats to hold consultations in Moscow on March 14

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will hold consultations with his North Korean counterpart Im Chon-il in Moscow on March 14, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"On March 14, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will hold consultations with his North Korean counterpart Im Chon-il," he said when asked whether Moscow would host such consultations in the near future.

Moscow and Pyongyang have recently stepped up contacts. Two North Korean delegations visited Moscow this week. North Korean Minister for External Economic Affairs Kim Yong-jae participated in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, while the deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea attended events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the bilateral agreement on economic and cultural cooperation.

