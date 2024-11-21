Russian parliament approves federal budget for 2025-2027
The Russian State Duma, or the lower house of the parliament, approved the country's federal budget for 2025-2027 on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
In 2025, Russia's budget revenues are projected to reach 40.296 trillion rubles (about 399 billion U.S. dollars), while expenditures will amount to 41.469 trillion rubles.
Budget revenues are set to grow to 41.841 trillion rubles in 2026 and 43.154 trillion rubles in 2027, while expenditures will increase to 44.022 trillion rubles in 2026 and 45.915 trillion rubles in 2027.
The federal budget deficit in 2025 is expected to reach 0.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), 0.9 percent of the GDP in 2026, and 1.1 percent of its GDP in 2027.
The priorities of the federal budget within the 2025-2027 period will be meeting the state's social obligations to citizens, ensuring the security and defense of the country, achieving technological sovereignty, and advancing infrastructure.
