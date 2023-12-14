Russian peacekeepers will participate in demining operations in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian peacekeepers will take part in demining territories of Azerbaijan freed from occupation, Ministry of Defense of Russia said.

It was reported that negotiations were held between the command of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent located in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and the representatives of the Agency for Demining the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the engineering troops of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces on the joint humanitarian demining of the area.

News.Az