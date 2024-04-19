Russian peacekeepers withdraw first batch of military equipment from Azerbaijani territory - EXCLUSIVE/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian peacekeepers continue withdrawing from the temporary deployment zone on the territory of Azerbaijan.

The video obtained by News.Az shows that the first batch of the Russian peacekeepers’ military equipment, including 24 ZTR-82A armored vehicles, were withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan through the Goran railway station. The military equipment was transferred to Russia via Azerbaijan’s Yalama border checkpoint.

Earlier, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told AZERTAC that the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020, has been decided by the leaders of both countries. Hajiyev stated that the process has already begun, with the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Russia implementing appropriate measures for the execution of that decision.

News.Az