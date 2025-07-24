Russian plane with 43 aboard missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air traffic controllers lost contact on Thursday with an An-24 passenger plane carrying about 43 people in Russia's far east, Interfax and SHOT news said, News.az reports.

The plane, operated by the Angara airline, was headed for the town of Tynda in the Amur region bordering China, and was believed to be a few kilometres away from its destination when it lost contact.

News.Az