Russian President Putin's actions in Ukraine 'completely unacceptable' -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Russia's attacks on Ukraine present a "profound moral issue" and the international community has a responsibility to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are unacceptable, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"The international community has a responsibility to make clear that President Putin's actions are completely unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

