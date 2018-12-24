Russian President Vladimir Putin phones President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24, AZERTAC reports.

Vladimir Putin congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him success in his presidential activity and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents noted that 2018 was a very fruitful year in the history of Azerbaijan-Russia friendly ties and that reciprocal visits of the heads of state and numerous contacts at international events elevated the relationship to a higher level. The presidents expressed their confidence that positive dynamics in the bilateral relations will continue and that Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership will further develop in 2019.

News.Az

News.Az