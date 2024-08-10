+ ↺ − 16 px

By News.Az

In August 2024, the world was shocked by the news that the Ukrainian army had invaded Russia's Kursk region and occupied several strategically important positions. This event marked the first serious incident on Russian soil since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which had previously been confined to Ukrainian territory and border areas.After Ukrainian forces secured their positions in the Kursk region, Russian authorities promptly responded by announcing the implementation of a new security regime in the area. This regime was designed to swiftly address the threat of invasion and prevent further incursions into Russian territory.In response to Kyiv's attempt to destabilize the situation, a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was introduced on August 9, 2024, in three Russian regions—Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod. This measure, enacted by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), aims to ensure security and prevent terrorist acts in these regions.The National Anti-Terrorism Committee explained that the implementation of the CTO regime was necessitated by an unprecedented attempt by Ukrainian forces to destabilize the situation in Russia's border regions. Given the potential threats, Russian authorities deemed it essential to take additional measures to protect the civilian population and maintain order.The primary goal of the CTO regime is to minimize the impact of possible terrorist acts and ensure a rapid response to any threats. This regime allows the government and law enforcement agencies to act more decisively and effectively under heightened threat conditions.The introduction of the CTO regime grants authorities additional powers, including the ability to:Strengthen security measures: Authorities are enhancing public order by establishing additional checkpoints and patrols at key locations in the regions. Document checks for citizens and vehicle inspections are also being conducted.Restrict movement: Temporary restrictions on the movement of citizens and vehicles may be implemented in certain areas, allowing for better control of the situation and the prevention of potential incidents.Seize vehicles: Law enforcement agencies have the authority to requisition vehicles from private and state organizations for operational needs, such as transporting the injured to medical facilities or pursuing suspected terrorists.Enter premises: Under the CTO regime, law enforcement officers can enter residential and non-residential premises, as well as land plots, without prior permission, regardless of ownership.Restrict communications: Authorities can suspend or limit communication services as needed. They also have the capability to monitor telephone conversations and other information transmitted through telecommunications systems.The introduction of the counter-terrorism operation regime in the Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions underscores the severity of the threat facing Russia. This special legal regime is designed to safeguard citizens and prevent potential terrorist attacks, granting authorities and law enforcement agencies the necessary powers to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

News.Az