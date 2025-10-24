Russian strategic bombers conduct long-range flight over Sea of Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted a routine patrol over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The flight lasted over 11 hours, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The bombers were escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets from the Russian Aerospace Forces. On certain segments of the route, foreign fighter jets were scrambled to identify the Russian aircraft.

According to the ministry, Russian long-range aviation crews regularly conduct patrols over neutral waters in the Arctic, Northern Atlantic, Pacific, Black Sea, and Baltic Sea, emphasizing that all flights are in strict compliance with international airspace regulations.

These patrols are part of Russia’s standard operations to maintain readiness and demonstrate strategic reach over international waters.

News.Az