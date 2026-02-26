Russian strike hits Kharkiv high-rise, gas line cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kharkiv came under a combined Russian drone and missile attack overnight, with a residential high-rise directly hit and a gas pipeline damaged, local officials said early Thursday.

The assault began around 03:40 a.m. Kyiv time. Shahed drones were launched first, followed by ballistic missiles. Explosions continued to be heard in the city as of 04:45 a.m, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Damage has been reported in three districts, Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Saltivskyi. Authorities said multi-apartment residential buildings and private homes were damaged, contact power lines were cut, and a gas pipeline was struck.

Terekhov later confirmed a direct hit on a residential high-rise in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire also broke out at an impact site in the Saltivskyi district.

