Russian strike hits Kyiv, one dead

A Russian attack on Kyiv overnight left one person dead and several injured, including a child. Emergency services reported that five residential high-rises across multiple districts were damaged.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a 14-story building caught fire on the 4th and 5th floors before being extinguished. In Solomianskyi, debris hit a 25-story building, damaging its facade and cars nearby. Another strike affected a 17-story building, while a garage in a private sector also caught fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Sviatoshynskyi, a strike hit a three-story building, where rescuers saved a child and later found the body of a deceased person under the rubble. In Dniprovskyi district, a 10-story building suffered destruction on the 6th and 7th floors, and three people were rescued, including a person with limited mobility.

The attack followed an air-raid alert issued shortly before midnight. Explosions were heard across the city as drones and later ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv. At least eight people were injured, with five hospitalized, including a 13-year-old child. Nearby Brovary also reported damage to a high-rise and a private home.

