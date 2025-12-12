Russian strike hits Odesa, cuts power and water

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian airstrike on Odesa on Dec. 12 damaged critical infrastructure, leaving parts of the city without electricity and water, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration.

“Odesa has suffered another hostile attack,” Lysak wrote on Telegram, noting that reports of casualties are still being verified. A residential building was also damaged in the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency and utility teams have been dispatched to assess and repair the damage. The attack continues Russia’s pattern of targeting civilian energy and utility systems across Ukraine.

Earlier in December, Russian drone and missile strikes disrupted power in Sumy and damaged key energy infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

