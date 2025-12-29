Yandex metrika counter

Russian strike kills civilian in Zaporizhia

Photo: Al Jazeera

At least one civilian was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on Orikhiv in southeastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, local authorities reported.

Zaporizhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that guided aerial bombs struck the frontline city, killing a 46-year-old man and injuring a 49-year-old woman, who is receiving medical care, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack underscores continued Russian assaults on civilian areas in southeastern Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

 


