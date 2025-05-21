Russian strike on Ukraine training site kills six, injures over ten

Russian ministry of defence video showed the training ground shortly before the missile strike. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry

A Russian missile strike targeted a shooting range in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on May 20, killing six service members and injuring more than ten others, according to a statement from Ukraine’s National Guard.

"An official investigation into the tragedy is underway," the National Guard said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The National Guard's command has established protocols and issued directives for responding to air strike threats and avoiding unnecessary concentration of personnel, the unit noted.

"The commander of the unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been passed to law enforcement agencies," the statement read.

A Russian missile attack struck the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast in the afternoon on May 20, hitting an enterprise, the regional military administration reported at the time. The Air Force also issued warnings about Russian aerial attacks in Ukraine's northeastern regions.

The Russian state news agency TASS claimed that a Ukrainian military training ground was hit by an Iskander missile.

