Drone strikes reported in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia overnight

According to local reports, a power substation in Melitopol was struck, triggering a fire and leaving parts of the city without electricity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Crimea, blasts were reported in several locations, including Simferopol, Feodosia, and Kerch.

The reported attack lasted for several hours, suggesting a coordinated drone operation targeting multiple sites across the peninsula.

The reports have not been independently confirmed, and officials have not issued immediate statements verifying the extent of the damage.

The situation remains fluid as more information emerges.

Ukraine has previously carried out strikes on military and energy infrastructure in Russian-controlled areas, aiming to weaken logistical and operational capabilities.

Energy facilities are considered strategic targets due to their role in supporting military operations.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities confirmed drone strikes on multiple targets, including logistics depots and air defense systems in occupied territories such as Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The latest reported attacks highlight the continued use of drones as a key tool in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides increasingly targeting infrastructure behind front lines.