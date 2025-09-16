Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills one, injures 13 including child -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia late on Sept. 15, killing one person and injuring 13 others, including a 4-year-old girl, regional officials said.



Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that the city was hit with at least 10 strikes targeting residential and non-residential buildings. A 41-year-old man was killed in the attack, while a 4-year-old girl and a 17-year-old teenager are under medical supervision. The child’s life is not in danger, according to authorities, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Emergency workers are continuing rescue operations amid reports of people trapped under rubble. Fires broke out in residential areas and a transport truck following the strikes. The full scale of the damage is still being assessed.

Ukraine’s Air Force had earlier issued a warning about possible ballistic missile and drone attacks in the region around 10 p.m. local time.

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of the region to near-daily shelling and airstrikes.

News.Az