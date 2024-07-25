Russian Su-27 intercepts British jets over Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced that it scrambled Su-27 fighter jet to prevent three British warplanes from entering the country’s airspace over the Black Sea.

A Su-27 identified the three air targets as a U.K. Royal Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighter planes, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.“As the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign military aircraft made a U-turn away from Russia’s state border,” the statement read, adding that the intercept prevented the British aircraft from trespassing into Russian territory.The Russian military described a nearly identical confrontation of its Su-27 jets with British warplanes over the Black Sea in October last year.

