Russians’ crypto holdings surpass $25.4 billion by mid-2025

By the end of the first half of 2025, the value of Russians’ crypto assets exceeded 2 trillion rubles (approximately $25.4 billion), according to Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining.

He shared this information during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025), News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"According to our estimates, by the end of the first half of 2025, the value of Russians’ holdings in crypto assets surpassed 2 trillion rubles," he said.

At the same time, he observed a marked increase in interest from investment and asset management firms, as well as institutional clients, in investing in bitcoin mining.

"Major investors continue to expand their digital currency portfolios by increasing orders placed with industrial mining operators," Girya added.

