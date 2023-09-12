Russia’s aid truck for Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh arrive in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A humanitarian aid truck sent from Russia for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region has arrived in Khankendi.

The aid was delivered along the Agdam-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

Earlier this morning, the truck with food products from the Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian residents of Garabagh set off from Aghdam to Khankendi.

On September 9, at Russia’s initiative, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

The truck dispatched by the Russian Red Cross Society has been waiting in Barda for two days.

News.Az