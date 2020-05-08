Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by 10,699 over past day

  • Region
  • Share
Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by 10,699 over past day

Russia has confirmed 10,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the total case tally to 187,859 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told TASS. 

Some 26,608 people have recovered and 1,723 patients have died of the coronavirus.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stood at 6%, becoming the lowest figure since the outbreak of the virus. The number of recoveries per day has risen by 11.8%.

A total of 5,232 new patients (48.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      