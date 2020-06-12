Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 511,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,987 in the past day, reaching 511,423, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth was 1.8% like a day earlier.

New 1,714 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 730 in the Moscow Region, 320 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 274 in St. Petersburg and 227 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 235,338 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Russia.

Some 8,220 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 269,370.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries was 53% of the overall tally of those infected in Russia.

News.Az